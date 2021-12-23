Christmas Day Swim in Carrick-on-Shannon - please support

A great Christmas Day tradition in Carrick-on-Shannon
The annual Christmas Day Swim will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon at 1pm in aid of the National Council for the Blind.
The venue is in the usual spot near Emerald Star.
This is a great tradition in the locality that is organised by a small and dedicated group of volunteers.
Please lend your support on the day and give a donation for a very worthy cause.
Santa hats were knitted by Tidy Towns volunteers and delivered to the neo natal unit in Sligo, for premature Christmas babies
