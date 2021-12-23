Search

23 Dec 2021

End of year report from Carrick Tidy Towns

Santa hats knitted for premature Christmas babies

End of year report from Carrick Tidy Towns

Santa hats were knitted by Tidy Towns volunteers and delivered to the neo natal unit in Sligo, for premature Christmas babies

Reporter:

news reporter

CAPTION: Santa hats knitted by Tidy Towns volunteers and delivered to the neo natal unit in Sligo, for premature Christmas babies Picture from left to right at the presentation of the Santa hats are Denise Guckian, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Emergency Department, Jenny McGuinness and her baby Teddy McGuinness, and Joanne Moore, Clinical Nurse Manager, Neonatal Unit

Thank you to everyone who volunteered and supported us during in 2021.

Thank you to all our sponsors. Thank you to all the coffee places that signed up to consciouscup.ie and will take reusable cups.

Thank you to everyone in the Leitrim Observer.

We retained our gold medal. We had lots of early Sunday mornings litter picking and many laughs over coffee afterwards.

There were many Tuesday evenings of hard graft and good fun. There were many hours of cleaning, washing, sweeping, thinning trees, weeding, planning, painting, spreading bark mulch, planting, litter picking, writing application forms, fundraising, researching, selling reusable cups, photography, surveying, baking (Hospice Coffee Morning), bulb planting, watering, writing poetry (as part of poetry town), updating Facebook and Instagram, zoom meetings, liaising with local community groups, and all worth it and here's to doing it all again in 2022.

Santa hats for premature babies
A package of little hand knit Santa hats was delivered to the Neonatal Unit Sligo University Hospital this week. Just in time for Christmas! A gift from Carrick-on-Shannon Tidy Towns.

The inspiration for the project came from Tidy Towns volunteer Matilda Fallon who designed and knitted the majority of the hats. The remainder were created by Patricia Reilly, Charmaine, and a number of other generous knitters who choose to remain anonymous, yet all of whom are active supporters of Tidy Towns Carrick-on-Shannon.

This action is part of an on going project to support the wonderful work of the Neonatal Unit in Sligo University Hospital.

Thank you to everyone who dropped off their spare wool into The Magnet, and all who knitted Santa hats. Volunteers will start knitting and crocheting baby caps on the 8th January for 8 weeks.

In the meantime, may we all have a peaceful and safe Christmas.

