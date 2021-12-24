Reminder: Bernard Murray Memorial Walk in Carrick on Monday

The late Bernard Murray.
The St Mary's GAA Bernard Murray Memorial Walk will take place this year on Monday, December 27th, meeting at 11.30 pm.
Assembly is at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada car park and there will be staggered times for groups to set off on the walk.
Please support this great event with all funds raised going to worthy charities.
