Deaths in Leitrim, Friday December 24, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:



Patsy Byrne, Formerly Teeboy, Corlough, Cavan

Naylor Court, Rossmore Road West, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire. Patsy passed away peacefully in the loving care of her daughters Tracey and Sarah. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Sarah Byrne and her sister Sarah Patricia. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered with love and affection by her daughters Tracey, Bradford and Sarah, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, her brother Aidan (and his wife Patricia), Bray, her sisters Ann Marie, Castlenock, Dublin & Angela (and her husband Peter) Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim and by her loving grandchildren Mia, Reece, Ella and Emily and her many relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Brendan Kelly, Keadue, Roscommon

Brendan Kelly, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, December 22nd 2021, passed away suddenly following a short illness, borne with dignity, in the care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents Timothy and Margaret, brothers Padraig and Francis (Frank), sisters Sheila and Rita, Brendan will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and his five children Declan, Deirdre, Lorraine, Orlagh and Ciarán, sons-in-law Guan, Joe and Nathan, Ciaran’s partner Sinéad, his cherished grandchildren Eve, Joshua, Ethan and Lillian, sister Nuala, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Thomas, nephews, nieces, extended family, former teaching colleagues, past pupils, his many friends and neighbours. Removal to the Church of The Nativity of the B.V. M. Keadue, on Friday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be available to view on Kilronan Parish Facebook page.

Tom Conlon, Aughamelta, Dromahair, Leitrim



Conlon - Aughamelta, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, December 22nd 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Tom, devoted husband of Bernie and loving Dad of Sandra, Leesa and Charlene, loving grandad of Amy, Saoirse, Tadhg and Connell, Tristan, Sophia and Bláthnaid. Sadly missed by his brothers John and James, sister-in-law Barbara, niece Leonie, nephews Jamie and Keith and all the extended family.

Reposing at his home on Friday 24th from 2pm to 6pm for family, friends and neighbours. House private thereafter. Removal on Sunday 26th to St. Patrick’s Church Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Tom’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the church webcam churchtv.ie/dromahair.html. Burial afterwards at Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Mater Foundation: St. Vincent’s Hospital Dublin or Northwest Hospice. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

George Crawford, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of George Crawford, late of Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Wednesday 22nd of December 2021 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Maureen.

Deeply regretted by his brother Tom and sister-in-law Margaret (Birmingham), nephews Shane and Enda Tiernan, Kenneth and Thomas Crawford and niece Caroline Crawford, extended family, relatives and his many neighbours and friends.

George’s remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone via Drumbore Rd and Annaghmaconway for Funeral Mass on Tuesday (28th December 2021) at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html



May they all Rest in Peace