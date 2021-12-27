Search

27 Dec 2021

Leitrim area deaths - Monday, December 27

Deaths in Donegal

Rest In Peace

Reporter:

news reporter

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Fred Gill - Drumsna, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Fred Gill, Drumnacott, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, December 26th, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers, sister and grandson Daniel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sons Micheal, Brian and Damien, daughter Linda, son-in-law Micheal, daughters-in-law, Catherine, Paula and Leisa, grandchildren Shauna, Declan, Cian, Ciara, Oisin, Aideen, Ceilí, Katie, James and Roisín, sister Kathleen (Luton, England), sister-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
Fred’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning at 11.15 o’clock to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumsna/

Russell McHugh - Arva, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Russell McHugh, Avondale, Drumyouth, Arva, Co. Cavan, on Sunday, December 26th, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Russell will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife Myrtle, daughters Marina and Theola, sons-in-law David and Nigel, grandchildren and great-grandchild, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends. Funeral cortege leaving the family home on Tuesday afternoon at 1:30pm arriving at Derrylane Parish Church at 2pm for funeral service followed by committal in the adjoining churchyard. Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the following link: https://vimeo.com/660207501

Ellen (Nell) McGarty - Cloone / Farnaught, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) McGarty née Keenan , Ballykiltyfea, Cloone, and formerly of Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 21st December 2021 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home Mohill surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband; Jimmy Joe and her daughter; Noeleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Jimmy (San Francisco), Nicholas (Nicky) (Keshcarrigan), Tommy (Farnaught), Michael (Connecticut) and Raymond (Cloone), her daughters; Marian Burke (Drumlish) and Geraldine (UK), son-in-law; Aidan, grandchildren; Kieran, Laura and Tadgh, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday (27th December) at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by burial to the local cemetery. Nell’s funeral mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html 

George Crawford - Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of George Crawford, late of Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Wednesday 22nd of December 2021 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brother Tom and sister-in-law Margaret (Birmingham), nephews Shane and Enda Tiernan, Kenneth and Thomas Crawford and niece Caroline Crawford, extended family, relatives and his many neighbours and friends. George’s remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone via Drumbore Rd and Annaghmaconway for Funeral Mass on Tuesday (28th December) at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

May they all Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media