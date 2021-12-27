Leitrim area deaths - Monday, December 27

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Fred Gill - Drumsna, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Fred Gill, Drumnacott, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, December 26th, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers, sister and grandson Daniel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sons Micheal, Brian and Damien, daughter Linda, son-in-law Micheal, daughters-in-law, Catherine, Paula and Leisa, grandchildren Shauna, Declan, Cian, Ciara, Oisin, Aideen, Ceilí, Katie, James and Roisín, sister Kathleen (Luton, England), sister-in-law Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Fred’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning at 11.15 o’clock to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in Annaduff Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumsna/

Russell McHugh - Arva, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Russell McHugh, Avondale, Drumyouth, Arva, Co. Cavan, on Sunday, December 26th, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Russell will be very sadly missed by his devoted wife Myrtle, daughters Marina and Theola, sons-in-law David and Nigel, grandchildren and great-grandchild, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends. Funeral cortege leaving the family home on Tuesday afternoon at 1:30pm arriving at Derrylane Parish Church at 2pm for funeral service followed by committal in the adjoining churchyard. Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the following link: https://vimeo.com/660207501

Ellen (Nell) McGarty - Cloone / Farnaught, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) McGarty née Keenan , Ballykiltyfea, Cloone, and formerly of Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 21st December 2021 peacefully at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home Mohill surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband; Jimmy Joe and her daughter; Noeleen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Jimmy (San Francisco), Nicholas (Nicky) (Keshcarrigan), Tommy (Farnaught), Michael (Connecticut) and Raymond (Cloone), her daughters; Marian Burke (Drumlish) and Geraldine (UK), son-in-law; Aidan, grandchildren; Kieran, Laura and Tadgh, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday (27th December) at St. Mary’s Church, Cloone at 12 noon followed by burial to the local cemetery. Nell’s funeral mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html



George Crawford - Cloone, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of George Crawford, late of Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Wednesday 22nd of December 2021 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brother Tom and sister-in-law Margaret (Birmingham), nephews Shane and Enda Tiernan, Kenneth and Thomas Crawford and niece Caroline Crawford, extended family, relatives and his many neighbours and friends. George’s remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone via Drumbore Rd and Annaghmaconway for Funeral Mass on Tuesday (28th December) at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

May they all Rest in Peace.