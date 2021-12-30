Leitrim's Community Monuments Scheme now open for applications

The Community Monuments Scheme is now open for applications in Leitrim.
This scheme is ideal for private owners or community groups to fund conservation plans, conservation works or interpretation at archaeological sites.
Applications close February 15, 2022.
More information is available at: https://bit.ly/389Hyib
