30 Dec 2021

The late Gerry Lyons, Carrigallen and Dublin

In June 1967, sixteen teenagers from Leitrim, Longford and Cavan sat the Leaving Cert in Moyne Latin School. Fifty years later, in June 2017, the class held a reunion at their old Alma Mater, and the remarkable thing about it was that all sixteen were still alive and well. Four years later, the roll call still had sixteen names answering, although all were at least seventy-one years of age.

Gerry Lyons RIP

On 25 November last, the class of 1967 were saddened to hear of the death of the first of their number, Gerry Lyons. Gerry was from Killahurk, Carrigallen but had lived in Dublin since 1967.

In that year, he joined the Civil Service, first working in the Labour Exchange in Gardiner Street before transferring to Revenue in Dublin Castle. In 1983, Gerry married Helena McCormack from Ravensdale, Dundalk.

Gerry remained a Leitrim man first and he followed the fortunes of Carrigallen and Leitrim GAA as well as taking a great interest in the successes of the Dubs. His son, Paul, played football and hurling with St Peregrine’s GAA club and his daughters, Gráinne and Róisín played Camogie with the same club.

Gerry was struck with muscular dystrophy in the 1980s, which caused him to retire from work in 1998, but he never let that interfere with his enjoyment of life and he paid frequent visits to Carrigallen and attended football matches and other events for as long as he could. He was also very involved with the Blanchardstown Centre of Independent Living and was on their board for many years.

Gerry took a special interest in his old school, Moyne Latin School, where he learned Greek and Latin at a time when those were core curriculum subjects. His class had three reunions over the last half-century and Gerry was one of the main organisers of those events. He also had a great interest in Irish history and culture and especially the local history of Carrigallen and Leitrim generally.

Gerry Lyons passed away in James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown on 25 November 2021 and was buried in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Our sympathy to his wife Helena, son Paul and daughters, Grainne and Róisín. Also to his brothers Noel and Vinny in Carrigallen.

A Ghearóid, ní dhéanfaidh na buachaillí a bhí ar scoil leat i Maighean, dearmad ort go deo. Beidh tú inar gcuimhne agus ár bpaidreacha fad is beimid ann.

