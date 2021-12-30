Home energy upgrade grants - can I get a grant to make my home warmer and greener?

Can I get a grant to make my home warmer and greener?

Yes. The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland has grants available to make your home warmer and more energy efficient. The grants are available to both homeowners and landlords. You can get grants for things like insulation, solar panels and heating controls. You can apply for the grants and manage the work yourself, or you can get a SEAI registered company to manage the whole project for you.

The SEAI also have a separate scheme of free home energy upgrades for people on low incomes. If you are thinking about making your home warmer and more energy efficient you should follow these 3 steps:

1. Assessment

First things first. You need assess your home to find out what you need. The best way to do this is to get a Building Energy Rating (BER). This will tell you how energy-efficient your home is, and what work could be done to improve this. You can find a BER assessor on the SEAI’s National Register of BER Assessors.

2. Insulate

Next is insulation. Did you know that a home can lose between 20%–30% of its heat through its walls? Adding insulation to the walls, attic or floors will make your home more comfortable and reduce your heating bills.

3. Add renewables

You can add a renewable energy system to your home to provide heat, hot water or electricity. The most popular renewable systems are:

· Heat pumps

· Solar water heating panels

· Solar photovoltaic panels

Adding renewable energy to your home will reduce your energy bills and improve your BER rating. Find out more about home energy upgrade grants on citizensinformation.ie.

