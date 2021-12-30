Search

30 Dec 2021

Home energy upgrade grants - can I get a grant to make my home warmer and greener?

SEAI

Homeowners are encouraged to invest in home energy upgrades.

Reporter:

news reporter

Can I get a grant to make my home warmer and greener? 

Yes. The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland has grants available to make your home warmer and more energy efficient. The grants are available to both homeowners and landlords. You can get grants for things like insulation, solar panels and heating controls. You can apply for the grants and manage the work yourself, or you can get a SEAI registered company to manage the whole project for you.  

The SEAI also have a separate scheme of free home energy upgrades for people on low incomes. If you are thinking about making your home warmer and more energy efficient you should follow these 3 steps: 

1. Assessment 

First things first. You need assess your home to find out what you need. The best way to do this is to get a Building Energy Rating (BER). This will tell you how energy-efficient your home is, and what work could be done to improve this. You can find a BER assessor on the SEAI’s National Register of BER Assessors. 

2. Insulate 

Next is insulation. Did you know that a home can lose between 20%–30% of its heat through its walls? Adding insulation to the walls, attic or floors will make your home more comfortable and reduce your heating bills.  

3. Add renewables 

You can add a renewable energy system to your home to provide heat, hot water or electricity. The most popular renewable systems are:   

· Heat pumps  

· Solar water heating panels  

· Solar photovoltaic panels 

Adding renewable energy to your home will reduce your energy bills and improve your BER rating. Find out more about home energy upgrade grants on citizensinformation.ie.  

Know Your Rights has been compiled by North Connaught & Ulster Citizens Information Service which provides a free and confidential service to the public. Carrick on Shannon Centre, Old Dublin Road, Carrick on Shannon, Phone 0818 07 5670; Manorhamilton Centre, Main Street, Phone 0818 07 5710. Information is also available online at citizensinformation.ie and from the Citizens Information Phone Service. 0818 07 4000.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media