Tidy Towns and local schools combine in native tree planting project

A very successful native tree planting project was completed in recent weeks in Manorhamilton, which was organised by the Manorhamilton Tidy Towns Association in association with Aurivo Co-op together with Gaelscoil Chluainín, the Masterson National School, St Clare's Primary School and St Clare's Comprehensive School's Rang Mac Diarmuid as well as in cooperation with the Cluainín Voluntary Housing Association.

Pictured are students of the Masterson National School at the recent Manorhamilton Tidy Towns Association native trees planting ceremony.

A spokesperson for the Tidy Towns Committee explaining what was this most worthy environmental project involved, said it was “as a part of the Aurivo Co-op initiative to plant 30,000 native Irish trees in 30 days throughout the month of November.”

The spokesperson also added the “Manorhamilton Tidy Towns Association, expresses our thanks to Homeland Stores Sligo for allowing us to take part in this event by supplying a large number of trees for planting in Manorhamilton. A special thank-you to Aidan and Niall, staff of Homeland in Sligo.

Students of St Clare's Primary School at the Manorhamilton Tidy Towns Association native trees planting ceremony.

“The trees were planted with the help of St Clare’s Primary School, Masterson School, Gaelscoil Cluainín and Rang Mac Diarmuid, St. Clare’s Comprehensive School. Also, our gratitude is extended to the Cluainín Voluntary Housing Association for providing us with an area to plant the trees.

“This project aims to support and protect ecosystems of local communities for future generations” the Tidy Towns Association spokesperson remarked in conclusion.

Students of Gaelscoil Chluainín are also pictured at the recent native tree planting ceremony.