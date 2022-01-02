Carrick-on-Shannon District Court briefs

The following cases were heard by Judge Sandra Murphy at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Tuesday, December 21.

Drunk driving

Eileen Cox, 6 River View, Rooskey, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in her breath on August 23, 2021 at Carrickawanny, Mohill.

The court heard Garda McGarry witnessed the 52-year-old mother of two driving erratically as she exited from the car park at Fox's of Tooman. She was stopped and failed a roadside breath test. She was arrested and taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station where a breath sample showed a reading of 51/100.

Judge Murphy convicted and fined her €250 and disqualified her for two years.

Peter Collins, solicitor, appeared.



Disqualified for 3 years

Stephen Murray, Effernagh, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath at St Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim on July 31, 2021.

A breath sample taken at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station showed a reading of 75/100.

Solicitor, John Gerard Cullen, said it was a case of the morning after and Mr Murray was attempting to move his car which he said was a “misjudgement” on his part.

He said Mr Murray is a composer by profession who has alcohol issues and is on disability allowance.

Careless driving

Finn Curran, Drumharkin, Fenagh, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to careless driving on July 1, 2021 at Drumcoura, Ballinamore. He was convicted and fined €250 for the offence. Orla Ellis, solicitor, appeared.

Speeding

Darren Hannon, 4 Pairc an Mhuilinn, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim was convicted and fined €180 after pleading guilty to speeding on February 26, 2021 at Gortinty, Carrick-on- Shannon. The court heard he was detected at 110kph in an 80kph zone. Gerry McGovern, solicitor, appeared.

Breached Covid regulations

Larisa Michile and Nicolae Muntean, 8 St George's Mews, St George's Terrace, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co Leitrim were convicted and fined €100 each for a breach of the temporary Covid regulations on January 18, 2021 at 42 Mac Oisin Place, Dromod. The couple had argued about not receiving the fixed charge penalty notice. However, Mr Muntean admitted in court that he did get the summons.

The court heard Mr Muntean has 37 previous convictions, mostly for road traffic offences, while Ms Michile has none.

Gerry McGovern, solicitor, appeared.

No insurance

Pawel Robert Walczak, 5 Boeshill, Mohill, Co Leitrim, was convicted of driving with no insurance on April 12, 2021 at N4 Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon.

He told the court that he took out insurance on the car the following day and is currently insured to drive. He added that he needed his licence to get to work in Boyle. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Murphy convicted and fined him €250 for the offence and convicted and took into consideration a charge of failing to produce insurance. She said she would not impose a disqualification under the circumstances.

Broke Covid rules to visit friend in Mohill

A Dublin woman who breached Covid regulations that were in force at the time told Gardai she was in Mohill to visit a friend.

Natasia O'Connor, 48 Marigold Grove, Darndale, Dublin 17, failed to appear in court on a charge of breaching temporary Covid regulations on March 13, 2021 at Main St, Mohill.

Garda James Mimnagh said on that date he received a phone call of a woman acting suspiciously in the local Centra store. He went to the area and saw the defendant on Main Street. He asked her why she was in breach of Covid regulations and she told him she was down visiting a friend. A fixed charge penalty notice was issued but not paid.

The court heard the defendant has 38 previous convictions going back to 2008, mostly for theft and intoxication for which she received a number of suspended sentences.

Judge Murphy convicted and fined her €150 for this particular offence.