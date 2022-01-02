Lighting and footpath issues in Manorhamilton

Cllr Sean McDermott raised issues regarding the public lighting and loose paving in the area near Mullin’s Filling Station and at Arus Breffni in Manorhamilton.
At the Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting in December he asked if the public lighting at the back of Mullin's Filling Station which lights up towards Arus Breffni and the lighting in front of the Primary Care Centre be repaired. He said a lot of lights in these areas are not working.
The Council told him it will investigate and follow up with its electrical contractor."
Cllr McDermott also said the brickwork had become loose on the pathway on several locations at Arus Breffni housing estate, located directly behind the filling station, Manorhamilton.
“This is very dangerous for the homeowners in this area,” he said and was told that the area will be assessed as requested.
