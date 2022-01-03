Weeds coming through new pavement is "getting out of hand"

While the tidy towns are doing their best and keeping Manorhamilton tidy, there is an ongoing problem with overgrown weeds coming up through the pavement all over the town, according to Cllr Felim Gurn.

He told the local municipal district meeting that every year their marks in the national competition have gone up, “however for tourists and local people the overgrown grass and weeds remain an eyesore for all.”

He asked the area office to review it and see what actions could be carried out.

He added that it needed to be tackled as it was “getting out of hand.”

In reply, Cllr Gurn was told there is no specific funding provided for dealing with weed control. It is covered under the Council’s general maintenance budget as well as all other road maintenance activities. Allocation of funding is made to the tidy towns, but this is relatively small.

“We endeavour to maintain our towns and villages within the constraints of the resources available to us.

“It was agreed with this council that we would stop using glyphosate weed killers. We have sourced alternative products, but not with the same results. The tidy towns have tried alternative weed control and cleaning, but this is very labour intensive. We will continue to work with the tidy towns for a solution," the reply stated.

Cllr Justin Warnock said the tidy towns group could lose points or be thrown out of the competition if they used weed killer and said there must be some other method used in other places that could be used here.

“Maybe we should go back to tarmac, it’s a lot cheaper and cleaner,” suggested Cllr Gurn.