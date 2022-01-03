Search

03 Jan 2022

Spare capacity at Kinlough wastewater treatment plant

Irish Water

Reporter:

news reporter

Cllr Justin Warnock said he was very happy with the reply he received to a motion asking the Water Services Department in the Council what the spare capacity is at the wastewater treatment plant  in Kinlough. 

A reply from the Head of Finance & Water Services to Cllr Warnock at the recent Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting stated, "The wastewater treatment plant at Kinlough was constructed under the Leitrim Towns and Villages Sewerage Scheme DBO bundle 1 and was completed and handed over to the DBO operator Response Engineering Ltd on August 13, 2010. 

“This WWTP has a design capacity of 2,600 population equivalent (PE). The current average daily load is estimated to be 1,750 PE. Allowing for an additional 10% peak load the total load is about 1,975 PE which would give  a current spare capacity in the treatment plant currently of 675 PE. 

“This plant was transferred to Irish Water on January 1, 2014 and is now operated under contract by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd on their behalf." 

