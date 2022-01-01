Every little helps! It could be you - Tesco Longford sells €40,224 Lotto Match 5 winning ticket

It has been revealed by the National Lottery that Tesco at Longford Shopping Centre, Longford was one of the locations where a Lotto Match 5 winning ticket was sold last Wednesday, December 29.

The National Lottery have said that there were 17 winners of €40,224 each.

Meanwhile, on Christmas Day, 36 players matched 5 numbers to win €22,778 each.

Across the past two Lotto draws, players who won at the Match 5 prize tier have enjoyed boosted prize funds.

As the Lotto jackpot remains capped, this means that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot are instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category in either last Saturday’s or Wednesday’s draws, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier on both nights.

The National Lottery revealed the selling locations where each of the 36 tickets that matched 5 numbers in last Saturday night’s (December 25) draw were purchased as well as where each of the 17 tickets that matched 5 numbers in Wednesday night’s (December 29) draw were purchased.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 25 draw were: 11, 17, 19, 23, 26, 43 and the bonus was 31.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, December 29 draw were: 22, 25, 28, 32, 35, 47 and the bonus was 15.

The National Lottery are continuing to appeal to players to check their tickets carefully and advising the 36 winners from Saturday and the 17 winners from Wednesday to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The lucky winners, who purchased their tickets in-store and online, should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It’s been a big week for Match 5 winners in Lotto this week. We saw 36 players from 16 counties benefit from the boosted prize fund for the Match 5 tier in last Saturday’s draw who went on to win €22,778 each. On Wednesday night, another 17 players had similar luck after matching 5 numbers in the midweek draw to win an incredible €40,224 each.

"Due to the jackpot remaining capped, the additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next winning prize tier with a winner and in both draws, this was the Match 5 category. We are advising all of the Match 5 winners from the past two draws to contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.”