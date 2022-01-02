87 people in ICU today

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed 17,071 new cases of Covid-19 today.
As of 8am, 717 people were in hospital with the virus, 87 of whom are in intensive care.
Yesterday, there were 23,281 cases of the virus reported, with 656 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 85 in ICU.
Meanwhile, booster vaccines are now available for anyone over the age of 16, with a self-referral portal now available online as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says ICU capacity will be increased further this year.
