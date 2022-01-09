Legendary Leitrim man sponsors charity event in London

Brent Irish Advisory Service (BIAS) held their annual extravaganzas Christmas Pensioners party at The Clayton Crown Hotel in Cricklewood recently.
Irish Ambassador to the UK, Adrian O’Neill and his wife Aisling joined them amongst many other Irish people within the community.
This event has successfully run over the past twenty years and could only take place with the vital support of sponsors Tony and Bernadette McGovern.
They have been generous advocates for the charity. This event is certainly one of London's biggest and best Irish Christmas events Everyone was so grateful to be able to celebrate this year after missing out last year.
Photographer Lucia Butler was on hand to capture all of the images from the day.
