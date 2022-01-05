Search

05 Jan 2022

Changes to benefit payments announced

Social Welfare

Department of Social Protection

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

New measures are to require people in receipt of employment benefits to turn up at a Post Office to receive their payments.

The move "shows a Government commitment to the An Post network", according to local Minister Heather Humphreys.

The Minister for Social Protection and Rural & Community Development said, “The future of the Post Office network has been under threat due to the rapid decline in social welfare payments, which are the core business of the network.

“Following a motion tabled at the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party to put Government services through the network, I made the decision to bring employment benefits back to Post Offices."

However, it is understood the requirement to attend a Post Office to receive the payment is also being put in place in a bid to cut down on alleged welfare fraud.

The changes also include a linking of the payments to a person's income prior to becoming unemployed, rather than all receiving a flat rate payment.

Gallery: Leitrim Ice Breakers brave the Shannon in aid of charity

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media