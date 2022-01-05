Search

05 Jan 2022

Looking back at 2021 in Leitrim - July

Looking back at 2021 in Leitrim - July

Reporter:

news reporter

A three hour stand off on Carrick-on-Shannon's Main Street was not the best start to the month of July. Business people and residents stood in protest to a planned pedestrianisation of the county town's Main Street by the local authority. The protesters said the erection of bollards and closing off part of the street to traffic was “unlawful”.

Gardai were called to the scene and eventually stood guard as contractors erected the bollards marking off the road to motorists. After negotiations between the parties the pedestrianisation proceeded for a trial run of four weekends.

Protesters wore armbands reading ‘RIP Retail’ during the three hour long protest on Main Street. The protestors and the Council eventually came to a trial agreement to open the street to pedestrians only, all celebrations arranged by the Council to mark the event were cancelled. Pictured from left: Ciaran Reynolds, Enda McHugh, Stephen Keegan, Brendan Kieran, Ray Gannon, Leo Marron, Alan Martin and James Campbell Picture: Gerry Faughnan

The county celebrated a tentative link to the Tokyo Olympics with a Mohill born and bred horse, a 13-year-old mare was selected as a the “number one” on the Japanese Eventing team.

In July we returned to indoor dining in pubs and restaurants, but for many businesses in Leitrim they felt “ruled out” as they made the decision to continue with outdoor dining.

Some restaurants and cafes felt they could not turn away loyal customers who were unvaccinated and with many people under 20 still unvaccinated, while other establishments felt it was unfair to ask younger staff members to ask for certs while not vaccinated yet.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media