Looking back at 2021 in Leitrim - July

A three hour stand off on Carrick-on-Shannon's Main Street was not the best start to the month of July. Business people and residents stood in protest to a planned pedestrianisation of the county town's Main Street by the local authority. The protesters said the erection of bollards and closing off part of the street to traffic was “unlawful”.

Gardai were called to the scene and eventually stood guard as contractors erected the bollards marking off the road to motorists. After negotiations between the parties the pedestrianisation proceeded for a trial run of four weekends.

Protesters wore armbands reading ‘RIP Retail’ during the three hour long protest on Main Street. The protestors and the Council eventually came to a trial agreement to open the street to pedestrians only, all celebrations arranged by the Council to mark the event were cancelled. Pictured from left: Ciaran Reynolds, Enda McHugh, Stephen Keegan, Brendan Kieran, Ray Gannon, Leo Marron, Alan Martin and James Campbell Picture: Gerry Faughnan

The county celebrated a tentative link to the Tokyo Olympics with a Mohill born and bred horse, a 13-year-old mare was selected as a the “number one” on the Japanese Eventing team.

In July we returned to indoor dining in pubs and restaurants, but for many businesses in Leitrim they felt “ruled out” as they made the decision to continue with outdoor dining.

Some restaurants and cafes felt they could not turn away loyal customers who were unvaccinated and with many people under 20 still unvaccinated, while other establishments felt it was unfair to ask younger staff members to ask for certs while not vaccinated yet.