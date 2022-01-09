No plans for booster vaccine requirement for people to dine indoors

The Government says it has no current plans for booster vaccines to be a requirement for indoor dining, as more than two million certs are to be issued this week.
New EU rules state that from February 1 Covid passes will have a nine-month validity from vaccination, meaning that people will be incentivised to get the booster jab to keep their freedom of travel.
But the Irish Department of Health said this would not be implemented here for indoor venues.
People have 25 days to get their booster jabs and sort out their EU travel certs before travelling.
