Looking back at 2021 in Leitrim - November

The former MBNA site in Carrick-on-Shannon returned to the market in November with a guide price of €6.6m.

The site, currently known as the Carrick Business Campus, comprises 10,462sq.m of office space and was acquired by the Digital Office Centre Group in 2016. There is a single tenant on site at the moment, consumer credit business Avant Money, who will remain unaffected by the sale.

Leitrim County Councillors were informed that commercial rates are set to increase by 3% in 2022. In spite of opposition from some councillors, who said “it is not the time” to make the change, the increase was approved at the Annual Budget Meeting.

Chief Executive, Lar Power pointed out the Council has a “very ambitious” programme of works planned and as part of this the local authority has to raise match funding for projects and this requires an increase in commercial rates.

Mr Power said the income generated by the commercial rates increase would, along with the income generated by the increase in the Local Property Tax agreed in July 2021, be ring-fenced for the capital works.

There was another extraordinary story of a punter winning big in 'Lucky Murphy's' newsagents in Ballinamore in November.

A man from Aughnasheelin bought himself a €20 All Cash Extravaganza scratch card in the shop on St Brigid's Street. After scratching it out he saw he had won “€50,000.” He called into Murphy's and showed them the card. Underneath the prize number were tiny letters FVHNTHOU which revealed his real cash prize - a staggering €500,000.

Four outdoor recreation projects in the county received funding of almost €900,000. The investment under the Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) will see €50,000 for the planning and design works for Blueway accreditation for the Glenfarne Woods River, Lake and Island multi-access trail in North Leitrim; €159,750 for the walking trail at O’Rourke’s Table including re-routing and enhancement of the trail in Newtownmanor; €198,000 towards the creation of a pathway between Tullaghan Village and Leitrim’s coastline; and €490,669 for the construction of 1.5km of greenway from Corgar to Drumcullion near Ballinamore as part of the Cavan Leitrim Greenway project.