Almost 3,000 children were homeless in Ireland in Nov 2021, says report
Almost 3,000 children in Ireland were recorded as homeless in November 2021 alone.
That's according to the latest Monthly Homelessness Report released today (January 7) by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
Homeless children - a total of 2,548 in November - were noted in every county in Ireland, with the majority in Dublin and the fewest in the North-West and the Midlands.
This encompasses counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath.
Six thousand five hundred and fifty one adults are currently experiencing homelessness in the State, with 4,307 males and 2,244 females.
Fifty four percent of homeless adults (or 3,535 people) are between the ages of 25 and 44, while 124 people over the age of 65 are without a home.
The next most affected age group is 45-64 year olds (1,781 people), followed by 1,111 18-24 year olds.
These statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless people in emergency accommodation funded by housing authorities in a specific count week.
Staff at the Applegreen M4 Enfield Westbound Service Station in Martinstown, Cadamstown, Co. Kildare were thrilled to hear that one of their customers scooped the top prize of €1 million
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.