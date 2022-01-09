Aggravated robbery between Carrick-on-Shannon and Boyle

Appeal for witnesses
Boyle Gardaí are investigating an incident of aggravated robbery which occurred on the N4 between Carrick on Shannon and Boyle in the vicinity of Carrick on Shannon Golf Club and Drumharlow Lake on Friday, 7th January 2022 between 5.30pm to 7pm.
Gardaí would like to hear from any person who was in the area or travelling on the N4 at that time and may have dash cam footage.
Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
