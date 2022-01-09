Another huge amount of new Covid cases reported

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 21,384 new cases of Covid-19.
There are 984 people in hospital with the virus, which is up 67 since yesterday, of whom 83 are in intensive care, which is unchanged.
Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive Paul Reid has said the health service remains under strain because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Mr Reid said that people's adherence to public health guidelines was reducing the spread of infection.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.