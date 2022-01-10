Leitrim weather watch : Cloudy and damp start to the day

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected
Mild, cloudy and damp to begin on Monday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.
There will be a clearance to cooler and clearer conditions from the west during the afternoon.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate south to southwesterly winds, veering westerly in the evening.
Overall we are expected to see largely settled spell of weather for the rest of the week with only small amounts of rain or drizzle and high pressure dominating.
Temperatures close to normal in general but a little on the cold side in the east.
There'll be some frost and fog forming under cloud breaks by night.
