Search

14 Jan 2022

A number of vigils to be held in Leitrim for Ashling Murphy this evening

Two vigils to be held in Manorhamilton for Ashling Murphy this evening

Reporter:

news reporter

14 Jan 2022

There are a number of candlelit vigils for the late Ashling Murphy being held around County Leitrim this evening, Friday, January 14.

Two vigils are being held in Manorhamilton, the first will gather at the Market Square at 7.30pm and the other will meet at the Church car park at 8pm, they will join together in memory of Ashling "and to the women we've lost before her."

Mohill ladies are holding a candlelit vigil for Ashling Murphy RIP at 8pm in the local park this evening (Friday, January 14).

Mohill Lagies GFC said, "A beautiful young girl with so much life ahead of her. We are just shocked and distraught to think something like this could happen while out running.
We invite anyone who wishes to join us to come together and we plan on going for a walk on the walking track afterwards in a mark of respect and solidarity for Ashling, her family and friends to whom we extend our deepest sympathies.
We also want to demonstrate a sense of togetherness in the face of violence and hope for a brighter future for our daughters, sister, mothers and friends. Every girl should come home safely #shewentforarun"

The public are being invited to light a candle in your home at 8pm and hold a one minute silence with your household.

If your community is holding a vigil - let us know at news@leitrimobserver.ie or Whatsapp 0857480043

Ashling Murphy, a 23 year old school teacher, was murdered while out for a walk near Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Wednesday, January 12th, a crime that has shocked and horrified the nation.

Gardai are continuing their investigations into her murder and last night a man who was detained for questioning in relation to her death was released from detention. 

The man has been eliminated from Garda enquiries and is no longer a suspect.

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the fatal assault.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media