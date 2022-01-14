New Leitrim based coffee business Arroo Coffee to launch their first product online today

Arroo Coffee, based in Kinlough, Co Leitrim, today announced the launch of their online specialty coffee business offering locally roasted, sustainably grown beans from small scale farmers.

The first product “San Antonio Huista” is a Guatemalan coffee. The beans are grown by six small-scale farmers who are committed to quality. By working with these farmers and paying an above-market price for their beans it allows them to reinvest in their farms and wet mills and continuously improve the quality of their harvest.

“We have a passion for quality coffee, the social elements of a coffee with friends, and an interest in travel and different cultures and are very excited for people to taste our coffees,” says Sandra Walsh, Co-Owner at Arroo Coffee.

San Antonio Huista will be available to purchase from Friday 14th January from the web store at www.arroocoffee.ie

Arroo Coffee will be available to taste this weekend only from Buoys and Gulls café based in Bundoran.

It will also be available to purchase off the shelf in Buoys and Gulls, Bundoran and Devour, Kinlough.

About Arroo Coffee: Arroo Coffee is a fresh new specialty coffee brand based along the Wild Atlantic Way between the mountains of Leitrim and the Atlantic Ocean. They offer sustainable, locally roasted coffee from smallholder farms in South America & Africa online and in select coffee shops in the local area.