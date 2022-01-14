Search

14 Jan 2022

New Leitrim based coffee business Arroo Coffee to launch their first product online today

Coffee

Reporter:

news reporter

14 Jan 2022

Arroo Coffee, based in Kinlough, Co Leitrim, today announced the launch of their online specialty coffee business offering locally roasted, sustainably grown beans from small scale farmers.

The first product “San Antonio Huista” is a Guatemalan coffee. The beans are grown by six small-scale farmers who are committed to quality. By working with these farmers and paying an above-market price for their beans it allows them to reinvest in their farms and wet mills and continuously improve the quality of their harvest.

“We have a passion for quality coffee, the social elements of a coffee with friends, and an interest in travel and different cultures and are very excited for people to taste our coffees,” says Sandra Walsh, Co-Owner at Arroo Coffee. 

San Antonio Huista will be available to purchase from Friday 14th January from the web store at www.arroocoffee.ie

Arroo Coffee will be available to taste this weekend only from Buoys and Gulls café based in Bundoran.

It will also be available to purchase off the shelf in Buoys and Gulls, Bundoran and Devour, Kinlough.

About Arroo Coffee: Arroo Coffee is a fresh new specialty coffee brand based along the Wild Atlantic Way between the mountains of Leitrim and the Atlantic Ocean. They offer sustainable, locally roasted coffee from smallholder farms in South America & Africa online and in select coffee shops in the local area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media