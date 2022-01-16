Search

17 Jan 2022

Today's Covid figures show further decreases

COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen coronavirus covid-19

Reporter:

news reporter

16 Jan 2022

An additional 10,753 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, 965 people were in hospital with the virus, 88 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

There were 14,555 cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday by PCR, there were 5,406 cases by antigen, with 940 people in hospital and 89 in ICU. 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to get familiar with the new advice on isolation periods and the importance of other protective measures.

"This latest guidance places an increased emphasis on the use by cases and close contacts of higher-grade face masks, as opposed to cloth masks," he said.

Dr Holohan added: "Other protective measures including strict limiting of social contacts are also advised for the full 10 days following a confirmed Covid-19 infection or close contact.

"These combined measures are intended to offset any increase in risk of transmission that may result from the reduction and or removal of the requirement to self-isolate or restrict movements.

He reiterated the latest advice, saying that it is now recommended that medica grade or FFP2 masks are used by any confirmed case, close contact or symptomatic person over the age of 13, as well as over 60s or vulnerable people in crowded settings.

"Masks can play a key role in reducing transmission of Covid-19 if made correctly, well fitted and worn properly – that is they cover the nose, mouth and chin," he added.

Local News

