Sligo gardaí issue witness appeal following aggravated robbery

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an aggravated burglary in Co. Sligo yesterday, Tuesday 18th January 2022.
At approximately 7pm, a number of men forced their way into a property on the N59, Skreen, Co. Sligo and assaulted a man in his 70s. He was brought to Sligo University Hospital to be treated for his injuries. A sum of cash was also taken during the incident.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Skreen / Dromard area, from 4-8pm yesterday who may have witnessed anything to come forward. They are particularly keen that anyone who may have camera footage from this area at this time (including dash-cam) to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
