20 Jan 2022

How vaccinated is Leitrim? County jab rates revealed

Vaccination rates by county

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The HPSC has released vaccination rates by county this week.

97.7% of Leitrim residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, which is above the national rate of 94.6%.

99.9% of Leitrim's population over the of 70 are fully vaccinated, while the lowest vaccination rates are among those aged 12-15. What is interesting is that more people ahged 30-39 are fully vaccinated compared to those in the 40-69 age groups.

Donegal has the lowest vaccination rate in the country at 87% and Waterford has the highest number of people vaccinated at 99.9%.

63% of the adult population have received their booster vaccination.

