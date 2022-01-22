Leitrim man deemed medically fit to plea

A County Leitrim man has been deemed medically fit to plea in a criminal case, after a doctor gave evidence on his behalf, at Sligo District Court.

Fergal Anthony McDermott (32) of Hillside View, Killargue, Co Leitrim appeared via video link at last Thursday’s district court and was due to be released last Saturday.

He is facing a raft of alleged motoring offences and one charge of possession of drugs, to which he is pleading not guilty, the court heard.

The case had been adjourned in December to allow Dr Ben O’Keeffe to give a medical report on the fitness to plea of the defendant.

Dr O’Keeffe told the court that he had been seeing the defendant over the past few weeks since the last court date on December 16.

The doctor said it was his opinion that the defendant was fit to plea as he understood the charges against him. The doctor added that it was unwise that he should not have legal counsel.

But an unwise decision was not an impediment to his fitness to plea.

The doctor added that after the last hearing, the defendant was wondering why these matters had not been dealt with and he wanted to get the charges dealt with.

The defendant was on a list for the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, and he saw his children every second weekend.

The doctor said a report had been made to Túsla over the fact that the defendant had been frequently smoking cannabis although not in front of his children, the court heard.

There were no other difficulties, and his partner was adamant that he was a good father.

But, with Covid, there were huge difficulties in psychiatric units and difficulties with staffing.

At present, there was no place available to the defendant.

Sergeant Derek Butler told the court the defendant was in custody on other matters and was due for release last Saturday.

Judge Sandra Murphy reminded the defendant that it would be wise for him to get a solicitor.

He replied that he was not getting one. The defendant said he would be pleading not guilty. He confirmed that he had got disclosure on his charges from the gardai.

He was remanded on his own bail of €300. On release, he was to live at Hillside Manor Killargue, have his mobile phone switched on at all times, and he was not allowed to drive a motor car.

The case was adjourned to January 27 for hearing.