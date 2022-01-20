Gallery: North West Simon Community says Thank You to the people of Leitrim

The team at North West Simon Community wish to acknowledge the generosity of the public this Christmas.

North West Simon Community works with a vulnerable client group who often face difficulty managing their lives and for whom state services may be inaccessible without the direct support of the Outreach Workers.

Mary Mc Keon, Development Officer says “Our Outreach Workers deliver a highly mobile early intervention and support service in Sligo, Leitrim & Donegal. The charity is heavily reliant on voluntary donations to fund services and due to Covid 19 we needed to postpone most planned activities. It is wonderful to receive your valued support at this time and thank you from all the team.”

At the present time, North West Simon Community is actively supporting 104 households, of whom just 20% are in reasonably secure accommodation. Of the households, supported by North West Simon Community on November 1st 2021, 28 were Sofa Surfing, 13 were involuntarily sharing, 11 were in Emergency Accommodation, 2 people were sleeping in tents, 1 in a caravan, and 1 sleeping in a car.

Use the NEXT above to go through the gallery



Mary wishes to thank all those who donated to the charity by post or through the website, all who took part in Christmas Jumper Day and Sing for Simon and all who volunteered their time for the cause. Thanks to the following for taking part in Christmas Jumper Day:- Drumshanbo National & Vocational Schools, Mc Cormacks Mace Manorhamilton, St. Caillins National School & Fenagh Foroige Club, Drumkeeran National School, St. Hughs National School Dowra and Norsdon Medical Boyle and Cora Systems. Thanks to Drumshanbo School of Irish Music for raising funds in the Market Yard Carrick on Shannon each year and to Veronica Kelly a fantastic volunteer for raising funds with her carol singing.

Thank you for making a difference locally this Christmas to those less fortunate than ourselves.

Happy New Year from all the team at North West Simon Community.