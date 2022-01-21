88 in ICU with Covid as almost all restrictions to be lifted

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition, on Thursday, 20 January, 4,564 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 892 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU.
The figures have been release as almost all public health restrictions are to be lifted from 6am tomorrow (Saturday).
Bars, restaurants and nightclubs will be able to operate normal trading times and without Covid passes or social distancing.
Events held both indoor and outside won't have any crowd limits imposed on them.
