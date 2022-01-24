Over €2m for walking and cycling infrastructure in Leitrim

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan T.D., today confirmed that the National Transport Authority (NTA) has allocated funds to Ireland's local authorities with a view to spending €289 million on walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022.

Funding is directed to rural local authorities, with circa 1,200 walking and cycling projects being developed by local authorities across the country.

Co Leitrim will receive €2,086,731 in which is a significant allocation for the local authority.

Local TD and Minister of State Frank Feighan has welcomed the funding for Co Leitrim.

“I wish to congratulate the relevant officials from Leitrim Co Council for their excellent application which includes some significant projects including €400,000 for Rooskey pedestrian and cycle way, Ballinamore to Aughoo greenway and further funding for the safe to school infrastructure programme.

The full list is as follows,

- Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge Designs: Manorhamilton and Rooskey- €25,000

- Footpath Package A: New links Drumkeeran, Dromahaire, Tullaghan, Kinlough- €150,000

- Footpath Package B: Manorhamilton, Kiltyclogher, Kinlough, Drumkeeran - €490,000

- Footpath Package C: Ardrum, Newtowngore, Ballinamore, Mohill, Drumshanbo - €200,000

- Footpath Package D: Carrick-on-Shannon, Rooskey, Dromod- €200,000

- Greenway Package: Manorhamilton, Kinlough, Drumshanbo, Fenagh- €126,000

- Greyway Aghoo -Ballinamore: Link from town to Greenway - €74,319

- Low Cost Junction Tightening/Pedestrian Crossing Schemes, inc. Dromahair - €25,000

- Safe to Schools Programme - Support Infrastructure - €100,000

- Light Segregation Cycle Schemes - €25,000

- Low Cost Permeability Measures - €25,000

- Rooskey Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme -€400,000

- Leitrim County Council Active Travel Office - Staff Costs - €246,412

“I want to thank Minister Ryan and Naughton who have used a large part of their budgets to finance some very worthy projects to facilitate both walkers and cyclists across Co Leitrim.

“For many years local authorities complained that there was little or no allocation of funding for footpaths” concluded Minister Feighan.

Minister Eamon Ryan commented. “It is great to see our investment in active travel starting to bear fruit. I want us to now accelerate delivery of sustainable transport modes as we come out of the majority of covid restrictions. It is vital that we do not allow a return to gridlock as we come out of the pandemic. We need to use the switch to remote working as an opportunity to reallocate road space to create a safer and more efficient transport system.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton T.D. welcomed this meaningful investment stating: “Today, over 1,200 projects across the length and breadth of the country are set to receive targeted funding towards making walking and cycling in our villages, towns and cities safe and sustainable. As we continue to meet our commitment of spending almost €1 million on walking and cycling projects each day, I am particularly happy to confirm that the schools participating in Phase 1 of our new Safe Routes to School Programme will also benefit. With 170 schools currently progressing plans customised to their specific needs and challenges, the Safe Routes to School Programme is delivering infrastructure on the route to and in front of our schools making it easier for children, parents and teachers to safely walk, cycle and scoot to school every day.