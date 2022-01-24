BREAKING: Man rushed to hospital following serious incident in Longford town

Gardaí are at the scene of a serious incident in Longford's Ardnacassa estate this evening.

It's understood a man in his 30s was taken to hospital after an incident at around 5pm this evening.

Several units of gardaí from Longford garda station attended the scene.

It's not known at this stage as to the extent of the man's injuries.

The Longford Leader understands gardaí are investigating if the man may have been struck by a vehicle and with local eye witnesses claiming a firearm may have been discharged in the process.

A garda spokesman confirmed a man has since been taken to hospital and an investigation was now underway.

"Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic incident in the Ardnacassa area of Longford," said the spokesperson.

"A man has been taken to Mullingar Hospital to be treated for his injuries."