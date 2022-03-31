Clarification sought on OPW flood relief funds for Ballinaglera

There appears to be some confusion over the funding allocated for flood relief works in Ballinaglera as Leitrim County Council awaits “clarification from the OPW.”



Last November Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan announced the approval of Leitrim County Council’s three applications under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme following damaging flash floods at Ballinaglera in August 2021.



The OPW approved funding of €152,432 in total, with €99,930 for the clearance of a drainage channel from properties to the lake and provision of berms at the rear of properties in Ballinaglera Village. €30,203 for the clearance of a drainage channel to the lake, the extension to an existing berm and the underpinning of a private pedestrian bridge at Stoney River, Ballinaglera.

€22,299 was announced for the clearance of a drainage channel, reinstatement of berms along the river and the reinstatement of a private lane in Cornamucklagh South.

But to date very little work has been done in the area.



Cllr Gerry Dolan and Cllr Enda McGloin demanded an update this week on the works.

Cllr Dolan said the repair works on the bridges and fencing “needs to be done as soon as possible as some people still have no access onto their lands.”

Cllr McGloin also asked for works to begin and he queried if the road from the Parochial House will be funded separately.

The council said they will carry out surfacing on the road which was badly damaged during the flash flood in the next couple of months.



They are currently working at repairs to Stoney Bridge and embankment but they are seeking clarification of funding from the OPW.

The council engineer said if the OPW do not have funds, the council will need to fix the road out of their own budget.

He said they are “pushing the OPW for the money” and will come back next month with clarification on the funds and when the works will take place.