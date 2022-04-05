Funding for Leitrim lanes and private roads funding

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphrey announced funding of €11 million for repairs and improvement works on our rural roads and laneways - Leitrim is set to get €351,880.



This funding, under the Minister’s Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), will support the continued improvement of non-public roads and lanes that are not normally maintained by the local authorities.

The funding has increased on last year's initial allocation but will only make a dent in Leitrim's long list of LIS applications.

Leitrim County Council are not accepting any new applications until the current back log has bee cleared, and that will take years.



Around 50 areas or roads across the county are still waiting to be upgraded. The local authority hope to clear 10-15 applications off the list this year.

Announcing the funding Minister Humphreys said,“Local connectivity is vital for rural communities. Our Rural Future clearly recognises this. The Local Improvement Scheme is an important source of funding for small non-public roads and laneways leading to homes and farms or to amenities such as lakes, rivers and beaches.



“I acknowledge that strong demand for this funding remains across the country. In some counties, local authorities have significant levels of applications on hand. My priority is to continue to fund the works on roads leading to agricultural holdings given their importance for farm families and our agriculture sector.”

Minister Humphreys urged local authorities to utilise the funding as soon as possible.