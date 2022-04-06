Mindless walkers and dogs cause closure of Leitrim walking trail

One of North Leitrim's much loved and well developed walking trails, namely the 8k long Arroo Trail Head Walk in Glenade, has had to be closed to walkers and members of the public because of the repeated unreasonable actions of a few trail users for some time now.



Announcing the forced closure of the Walk last week, the Manorhamilton area based Leitrim Landscapes Guided Walks Group explained “we have been asked to inform our followers that the Arroo Trail Head in Glenade is no longer open to the public.

“This is because of illegal parking, blocking the residents and dogs being brought on the trail by some members of the public.”

The closure of the Arroo Trail Head Walk is disappointing for Leitrim Activity Tourism promoters, as well as for all recreational walkers who visit this beautiful scenic area on a regular basis, and even for those who make casual visits to the Glenade Mountain Peak amenity.



Genuine walking visitors to the area are now denied access to the Arroo Trail Head Walk because of the actions of a small number of irresponsible Trail users, who fail to respect the area to which they have come.

Meanwhile the genuine walking visitors to the area have expressed their gratitude to local landowners who have been very welcoming of them, as well as facilitating them in every way possible to fully enjoy their hikes on the Arroo Walking Trail.