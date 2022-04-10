Leitrim defendant pretended to be unconscious

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.
Trevor Folan, Sheebeg, Kesh, Carrigallen was convicted and fined €100 for refusing to give his name address at Main Street, Carrick- on-Shannon on April 1, 2020.
He was also charged with intoxication in public. The court heard gardai found the defendant trying to gain access to apartments and he gave them different names.
He then refused to give gardai his name and address and failed to reply with the garda direction to leave the area.
He was arrested and was not cooperative. At one point Gardai told the court Mr Folan “pretended to be unconscious.”
Judge Alan Mitchell noted there was €100 lodged in court he convicted and fined Mr Folan €100 for not providing his details to gardai and took the other charge into consideration.
