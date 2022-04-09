Leitrim drink driver found with a "cut throat blade"

A Drumshanbo man who crashed his car and charged with drink driving was also convicted for possession of knives at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.



Bernard Campbell, Mahanagh, Drumshanbo was convicted, fined €100 and disqualified from driving for two years for drunk driving at Aghafin, Drumshanbo on August 8, 2020.

He was convicted and sentenced to prison for five months, suspended for two years for no insurance on the same date.

Mr Campbell was also convicted and fined €200 for possession of knives on the date at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

Gardai told the court they were called to attend Drumshanbo from Carrick-on-Shannon when they came across a van stuck in the ditch and a man waving down traffic for assistance.



Garda McNicholas smelled intoxicating liquor and asked Mr Campbell to take a road side test, which he failed.

He was arrested and brought to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station where the intoxilyzer reading was found to be 66mcg of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

Two knives and a screwdriver were found on his person.



Judge Alan Mitchell commented that it was “unfortunate for the client that the garda was passing.”

Solicitor Martin Burke explained his client is a 55-year-old man who lives an “alternative lifestyle.”

He is a farmer of goats and chickens and he said the knives were on his person for farming.

Judge Alan Mitchell noted one of the knives was a “cut-throat blade.”

He said he did not accept the excuse of farming for the possession of such a knife.

The judge added “He will not be getting them back, they are for destruction.”

Mr Campbell had 22 previous convictions and the judge advised him to “get help with your addiction.”