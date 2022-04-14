BREAKING NEWS: The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon is under new management

The historic Bush Hotel in the centre of Carrick-on-Shannon has been sold to a new Capital Management Company.

The Dolan family have formally announced they have today (Thursday, April 14) concluded the disposal of their interests in Bush Hotel Limited comprising the Bush Hotel and Bush House in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Ownership of the Company will transfer to a Dublin based investment fund Prime Value Capital Management Ltd and the operation of the Hotel will seamlessly transfer under a lease arrangement to Conmike Limited, a subsidiary of the Hotels Properties Group who manage a number of high profile hotel operations across Ireland and the UK.

The venture is headed up by Carrick-on-Shannon native Sheila O 'Riordan and who is an experienced, professional and respected hotelier.

Joe Dolan

Commenting to the Leitrim Observer today, Managing Director Joe Dolan on behalf of himself and his wife Rosie and family stated, "After 29 years at the Bush we feel the time is appropriate to move on to the next chapter in our lives. It has been an absolute privilege to have operated this landmark institution and I acknowledge the wonderful support of our community, suppliers and customers but most particularly I pay tribute and thank our 65 loyal and professional employees and friends who have given so much to make the Bush Hotel what it is today. I wish them, the new owners and operators every success going forward."