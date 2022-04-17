Leitrim haulage company sets off to the Ukraine for the second time

McMorrow Haulage from Dowra have set off for the Ukraine with aid for the second time today, Sunday.,
Posting on its Facebook page the company said "And so it begins, leaving from Bawnboy earlier this morning. The second run to Ukraine border within a month. Safe trip to these 4 guys.
Great support from Micheal Howden's 5 little gems, up early to wave Daddy off."
Best of luck to all on their journey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.