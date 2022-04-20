"There is no place for hate crimes in this country" say Leitrim councillors

Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee
Manorhamilton Municipal District members have unanimously backed a motion expressing their outrage at the murder of two men in Sligo and an attack on a third.
Cllr Mary Bohan raised the matter at this week's meeting noting "the appalling" incidents in Sligo this month leading to the deaths of Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58.
Cllr Bohan said that everyone should "condemn in the strongest possible terms, these outrageous acts" that led to the loss of these two men and to the attack on another man only a short time previously in Sligo.
"I hope to never see the likes of this occurring ever again and my deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of both men who died and to the third man who was injured as well," she said.
Cathaoirleach Cllr Justin Warnock observed there is "no place for hate crimes in this country".
