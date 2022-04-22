Leitrim venue makes Ireland’s Top Vegan and Vegetarian Wedding Venues list

Some of the stunning accomodation on offer at Ard Nahoo
North Leitrim's Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat has been named on Ireland's list of the Best Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly Wedding Venues.
Celebrating the best of the Irish wedding industry, Dublin based company SaveMyDay.ie have compiled a plant-iful list of top venues.
Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat is located just outside of Dromahair and is described as a “peaceful boutique venue is hidden in the hills of North Leitrim, and is the perfect location for a boho, vegan and eco-friendly wedding that doesn't compromise when it comes to taste or style”.
SaveMyDay.ie has high praise for the venue noting that: “The pioneering and innovative vegan chefs Mike and Jo at Edergole Kitchen can create a fully vegan menu that will convert even the most ardent carnivores.
“You can opt for themed vegan menus of Italian, Asian fusion, Mediterranean, Indian or Thai, or combine different cuisines. Imagine canapés like toasted focaccia bruschetta, pea and potato samosa, caramelised pumpkin filo parcels or fresh sushi.
“Veggie Vikings, Green Dream food truck can also provide you with gorgeous vegan brunch, perfect for the morning after your wedding.”
Shell Holden, Co-Owner of www.SaveMyDay.ie , comments “Many couples are choosing delicious, versatile and flavourful vegan and veggie fare for their wedding celebrations, be it fully plant-based menus or more meat-free options across their courses. From swapping the roast for risotto, lamb for lentils and chicken for chickpeas, www.SaveMyDay.ie ’s wedding venue partners and their vegan and vegetarian menus wow with their creative cruelty-free canapes to delectable dairy-free desserts - impressing even the most sceptical of carnivores.”
Farmers cannot be left in limbo and expected to carry on regardless, to simply suck up the uncertainty and take the losses to ensure food security for Irish consumers says IFA
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.