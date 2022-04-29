May Bank Holiday Water Safety Appeal

Please be alert and think safety near water this May bank holiday weekend
In the lead up to the May bank holiday weekend the Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have issued a joint water safety appeal asking people to take some basic steps to stay safe. As the weather improves, more incidents continue to occur as people visit waterways nationwide or participate in coastal and inland aquatic activities.
There has been a seasonable increase in the overall number of search and rescue incidents with activity levels similar to recent years.
The three organisations are drawing particular attention to the need for people involved in sea kayaking and similar activities, to receive proper training before going on the water, to carry a reliable means of calling for help and to tell someone where you are going and what time you will be back.
Water temperatures remain cold even at this time of year and Cold Water Shock can affect everyone. The three organisations advise everyone intending to take part in any water-based activity or coastal walks to take some basic steps in advance to keep safe.
If heading out on the water or visiting the coast:
If you are swimming:
If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble; Dial 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.