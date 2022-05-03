Search

Man dies following stabbing incident in Kilkenny City this afternoon

Reporter:

Sam Matthews

03 May 2022 6:12 PM

A man has died following a stabbing incident in Kilkenny this afternoon (Tuesday). Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the incident, which happened in the Hebron Road area in Kilkenny City.  

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 12.45pm. A man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries. He was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital where he has since passed away.

A male, aged in his late 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Kilkenny Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was on Hebron Road this afternoon between 12.30pm and 1.00pm, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

