04 May 2022

Stole substantial amount of groceries twice from Tesco in Leitrim

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

04 May 2022 1:00 PM

A father of four pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of groceries from Tesco in Carrick-on-Shannon when he appeared before the local court on Friday, April 22.
Owen Maughan, 7 Church View, Boyle, Co Roscommon stole €200 of various grocery items from the store on October 9, 2021 and stole €135.71 worth of various groceries again on October 30, 2021.
Mr Maughan was identified through CCTV and was arrested after admitting to taking the items.


The court heard Mr Maughan has 40 previous convictions.
Solicitor Martin Burke said his client is 40 years old, married with four children aged between 7 and 12, and lives in a Council house in Boyle.
He said Mr Maughan made a full admission and had a letter of apology to offer to Tesco. He was willing to pay the cost of the groceries and had €350 in court to reimburse the injured party.
Mr Burke said the incidents happened shortly after both of Mr Maughan's parents died and he was drinking heavily. He said there was a lot of alcohol in both thefts.


Mr Burke said he received 150 hours of community service in 2020 but due to Covid had only been doing four hours per week and he asked the judge to allow him to increase it to eight hours per week to allow him complete the community services.
Judge Sandra Murphy said this case involved two instances of substantial amounts of money being taken from Tesco. She said he was previously given the benefit of a community service order but has only served about 30 of those hours.
She ordered an up to date probation report with regard to community service and adjourned the case to June 28 next for finalisation.

Local News

