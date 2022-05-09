Search

09 May 2022

Technical error shows Avant Money is not lending to Leitrim households

Avant Money is a lender based in Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

09 May 2022 11:00 AM

With the financial sector quickly changing with the closure of banks and the rising cost of living, many people are looking to switch their mortgages in favour of a lower interest rate.

Avant Money based in Carrick-on-Shannon is a popular mortgage provider with one of the lowest interest rates in the country. So it is no surprise that Leitrim people would make their first stop here on their search for lower  mortgage repayments.

Last week the Leitrim Observer discovered that the institution seemed to be not lending to Leitrim households online.

The paper was contacted by members of the public who said their Eircode was "not accepted." During our research, we tried a number of differed Eircodes from around County Leitrim and each time, the online lending service told us "Unfortunately, we do not lend in this area."

The Leitrim Observer contacted the mortgage provider owned by Spanish banking group Bankinter, with its Irish head office in the former Bank of America building in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The spokesperson informed the paper, "there is an error with the location field which our Digital team are looking into."

The bank stated, "We lend nationwide following the gradual expansion throughout the country since our entry into the Irish mortgage market 18 months ago.

"For those people who contacted you, if you are speaking to them, please advise them to perhaps review our list of brokers at www.avantmoney.ie/ mortgages/brokers."

However, there are no local brokers listed on the site. The website says "We don't currently work with brokers based in this area. However, if you are looking to buy in one of the following counties, we may still be able to provide you with a mortgage: Laois, Westmeath, Clare, Meath."

