Manorhamilton Chemist shortlisted for prestigious award

Manor Chemist on Main Street has been shortlisted among the finalists from a large entry from all over the country for the prestigious Originalis Community Pharmacy Team of the Year 2022 award.



The award winner will be announced on Saturday, May 21 in Dublin.

Reacting with delight to the recent announcement, Manor Chemist management said “we’re thrilled to announce that Manor Chemist has been nominated for the Originalis Community Pharmacy Team of the Year Award in the IPN awards.

“We’re so chuffed with this nomination and that our dedication and hard work over the last year has been recognised. The IPN awards will take place on Saturday, 21st May in Dublin.”



The adjudicators praised Manor Chemist when they announced their shortlisting.

“Manorhamilton is lucky to have a pharmacy staff which has established lasting relationships with patients and customers and ensured a sense of hope and positivity in a dark time for our country.



“The team also demonstrated their commitment and dedication to the community by working longer days and also Bank Holidays at the height of the pandemic to ensure all patients’ needs are met.

“A true spirit of selflessness exists within the team joining forces with the local St. Vincent de Paul during the pandemic to provide essential toiletry items to those struggling financially – this is a team who always put others first.”