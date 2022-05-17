Closure of section of N4 in Leitrim

Dromod-Rooskey Bypass
Three will be a road closure for both directions on the Dromod Rooskey bypass today, Tuesday, May 17.
Temporary diversions will be in place from 8am to 6pm (diversion via Rooskey).
