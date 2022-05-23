Search

23 May 2022

Aughnasheelin May Walk is back

Aughnasheelin May Walk is back

The annual walk takes place this Sunday, May 29 starting at 1pm

Leitrim Observer reporter

23 May 2022 5:56 PM

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The annual Aughnasheelin 5/10K May Walk Run Roll in aid of Cancer Research / North West Hospice takes place on Sunday, May 29 from Aughnasheelin Community Centre at 1pm.
All of us at some stage in our personal lives or communities have been affected by cancer.
North West Hospice and Cancer Research provide wonderful supports for cancer patients and their families
The Irish Cancer Society through research have made tremendous progress in identifying and treating various cancers, to ensure they continue this great work financial support is needed.
The North West Hospice is a registered charity which requires €1 million per year to enable them to provide the much needed and appreciated care and support to cancer patients and their families.
Since its inception in May 2012 The May Walk has raised over €74,574 for these worthwhile charities.
Join the walk/run/cycle/roll on May 29 and you will not only support a good cause but you will also bring your friends and families together for a fun afternoon in beautiful countryside.
Sponsorship cards are available for raising money in advance or you can register (€10) on the day at Aughnasheelin Community Centre.
Many thanks in advance for your support.

